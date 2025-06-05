12th Annual Automotive Electronics Systems Conference to be held at the iconic British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire

AESIN is pleased to announce its 12th annual Automotive Electronics Systems Conference, scheduled for Thursday, 19 June 2025, at the iconic British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire—the heart of the UK automotive industry and home to Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin.

This flagship event will showcase how UK-based companies are competing in automotive electronics and software systems innovation, fostering a technology-rich ecosystem that defines mobility in an electrified and automated future.

AESIN, the UK's industry body for automotive electronics and software systems, brings together members from both the electronics and automotive sectors.

Building on the success of last year's conference, which attracted over 150 attendees, this year's event promises an even more impactful program. The 2025 conference theme, "The Future is Electronic: from AI to Power," will explore the UK's contributions to the global automotive industry in areas such as electrification, automated and software-defined vehicles, AI and machine learning, and sensor technology.

AESIN Conferenc to be held at the iconic British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire

Attendees can look forward to:

· Over 25 speakers, including keynote addresses from industry leaders at Jaguar Land Rover, Green Hills Software and the Department for Business and Trade.

· Leading industry exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies.

· Four dedicated sessions covering important and current topics

· Interactive panel discussions, masterclasses, and networking opportunities.

This year’s conference will conclude with a dedicated evening meal, offering a relaxed and informal setting for continued networking and deeper conversations. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to hear exclusive insights from headline sponsors—leading voices shaping the future of automotive electronics and software.

Gunny Dhadyalla, AESIN Director, commented, “We are witnessing significant growth in electronics and software, driven by the global shift towards electrified and automated mobility. This year's conference will focus on the role of the Software Defined Vehicle, AI and the future of electronics and how the UK can build on its position as a key player in the industry. We look forward to uniting the leading minds across this dynamic and exciting industry.”

Widely regarded as the most important event in the UK automotive and electronics industry calendar, the AESIN Conference brings together decision-makers, innovators, and technical experts from across the sector.

Event registration is open, and event partnerships are also available. For more details, please visit - https://aesin.org.uk/conference/