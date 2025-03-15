A boost for the Lillington Community Pantry in Leamington Spa

The Chairman of Warwick Probus No 1 Club, Joe Murphy, recently made a presentation to Faye Abbott of the Lillington Community Pantry.

The Probus group has raised £2,407 over the past year to help the Pantry with its excellent local work.

The Pantry is open to local folk who are struggling to make ends meet. Help is provided with a range of food items, including store cupboard, frozen food as well as fresh fruit and vegetables. Other essential household items are also available. For those who find it difficult to fund days out and holidays, the Pantry organises events and trips.

Joe Murphy is delighted for the generous support from club members. In addition to donations the grand total was helped by two raffles during the year.

Warwick Probus No 1 Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 10.30am in the Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel, Crompton Street, Warwick.

After listening to an interesting talk, we enjoy a pub lunch together.

Activities with partners such as trips out and theatre visits, are also arranged. If you would like to find out more, do visit the website: warwickprobus1.org.uk