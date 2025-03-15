A boost for the Lillington Community Pantry in Leamington Spa

By Andrew Cooper
Contributor
Published 15th Mar 2025, 13:36 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 09:48 BST
The Chairman of Warwick Probus No 1 Club, Joe Murphy, recently made a presentation to Faye Abbott of the Lillington Community Pantry.

The Probus group has raised £2,407 over the past year to help the Pantry with its excellent local work.

Most Popular

The Pantry is open to local folk who are struggling to make ends meet. Help is provided with a range of food items, including store cupboard, frozen food as well as fresh fruit and vegetables. Other essential household items are also available. For those who find it difficult to fund days out and holidays, the Pantry organises events and trips.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joe Murphy is delighted for the generous support from club members. In addition to donations the grand total was helped by two raffles during the year.

Joe Murphy, Chairman of Warwick Probus No 1 Club presents Faye Abbott of the Lillington Community Pantry with the grand total of £2407 raised.placeholder image
Joe Murphy, Chairman of Warwick Probus No 1 Club presents Faye Abbott of the Lillington Community Pantry with the grand total of £2407 raised.

Warwick Probus No 1 Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 10.30am in the Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel, Crompton Street, Warwick.

After listening to an interesting talk, we enjoy a pub lunch together.

Activities with partners such as trips out and theatre visits, are also arranged. If you would like to find out more, do visit the website: warwickprobus1.org.uk

Related topics:Warwick
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice