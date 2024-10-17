A connection of hopes, dreams and regrets at Leamington's Loft Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Uncle Vanya, By Anton Chekhov A new version, adapted and directed by David Fletcher.

At the Loft Theatre, Victoria Colonnade, Leamington Spa, from Wednesday 23 October to Saturday 2 November 2024 (except Monday 28th October).

Performances begin at 7.30pm, apart from Sunday 27th October, when the show starts at 5pm.

Uncle Vanya is a poignant exploration of unfulfilled dreams, unrequited love, and the quiet desperation of rural life, beautifully interwoven with moments of dark humour and deep human connection.

Vanya (Mark Crossley), Sonya (Rosie Pankhurst), Yelena (Leonie Slater), Telegin (Mark Roberts), and Astrov (Dave Crossfield)

Sonya and her Uncle Vanya lead a difficult, uneventful life on their country estate, animated only by visits from the dashing local doctor. When Sonya’s famous father and his glamorous new wife unexpectedly turn up, old grudges return and new desires ignite. In the heat of summer, tempers boil over and forbidden lusts threaten to end in tragedy.

Anton Chekhov’s play Uncle Vanya was first staged at the Moscow Arts Theatre in 1899. In this new compelling version by David Fletcher, the script illuminates these characters in the clearest light, fully embracing their tenderness, passion, sadness, and comedy in this most exquisite of plays. An unmissable opportunity to see a new version of a Russian masterpiece. Is there anyone better than Chekhov to offer us a comedic and tragic focus on our humanity – our hopes, dreams, and regrets.

Commenting on the play, Director, David Fletcher said: “Uncle Vanya is one of the greatest plays of world drama. It is a play of sadness and disenchantment, but it has its own eccentric sense of humour and contains moments of sexual tension. It is also extraordinarily prescient on the issue of man-made environmental damage.”

Tickets can be booked online at www.lofttheatrecompany.com, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01926 830 680 (answer phone service).

To take advantage of the Loft's free tickets offer for theatregoers aged 16-25, either book in advance by emailing [email protected], or obtain your tickets at the Box Office on the night (please bring proof of age).

For individuals or groups requiring accessible tickets, please book by emailing [email protected] with your requirements and contact details. Free tickets for carers are available for patrons who may require personal assistance during their visit.