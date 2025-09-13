A history of lawn tennis in Leamington Spa

Susan Hopcraft, author of of club history: “Leamington’s Game: A History of Leamington Lawn Tennis & Squash Club” (2024)

Warwickshire Local History Society (WLHS)’s next evening talk will be on Tuesday 21st October at 7.30 pm at Aylesford Primary School in Warwick.

Leamington has often been quoted as the birthplace of lawn tennis in 1872. To mark the 150th anniversary, Leamington tennis enthusiast Susan Hopcraft investigates the town’s claim to be the roots of this truly global sport. She will explain the people who shaped the sport originally and trace the clubs, the tournaments, the world events and social influences on the sport in the town over 150 years, also taking detours via croquet and squash.

Susan Hopcraft is the author of club history: “Leamington’s Game: A History of Leamington Lawn Tennis & Squash Club” (2024)

The talk will start at 7.30 pm with tea and coffee served from 7 pm.

There is no need to book. This event is open to members and non members. Attendance is free, donations are welcomed.

For more information about the society and events please visit their website, www.warwickshirehistory.org.uk. Facebook: @historysoc; Twitter: @Warwickshistsoc