A mesmerising night-time journey: Experience the UK premiere of ‘Light Cycles’

Light Cycles to debut in the UK

As night falls, the natural world reveals its secrets through an extraordinary blend of light, music, and digital art.

The UK is preparing to host the debut of Light Cycles, an immersive experience created and produced by Moment Factory, the world-renowned multimedia entertainment studio, in collaboration with Fever, the leading live entertainment platform.

Tickets will be on sale from October 15th for this highly anticipated event, set to run from November 15th, 2024 until February 16th, 2025. This UK debut follows the success of similar installations across the globe, highlighting Moment Factory’s creative expertise.

Light Cycles invites visitors to embark on a night walk that celebrates the natural world through a series of five immersive art installations. Each unique piece features cutting-edge projection mapping, vibrant lighting effects, and original musical scores crafted to elevate the site’s beauty and encourage newfound connections with nature.

The curated trail, stretching approximately 1-1.5km, explores the hidden communication of trees, the rhythms of plant life, and the mesmerising hues of a sunset, offering a journey that bridges nature and technology.

Featured Installations:

Crystal Grove: Inspired by the subtle ways trees communicate, through glowing crystal light and melodic whispers, this installation reveals the secret language of the forest.

Forest Frequencies: A vivid and harmonious orchestration of nature’s colours and soundwaves, celebrating the deep rhythms of the earth.

(In)visible: Experience a symphony where nature is the orchestra. Time stands still as vibrant hues and pulsating sound waves amplify the space, bringing a sense of vital harmony.

Into The Sunset: Walk toward the sunset, bathe in its endless rays. Experience the golden haze, where an unforgettable moment of warm colours and music envelops you.

The Hearth: Gather around a digital bonfire that recreates the comforting glow and warmth of the earth’s beating heart, uniting viewers in shared reflection.

Tickets start at £14.50 for adults and £11.50 for children and are available exclusively on Fever.