A Christmas Carol

Performed at The Criterion Theatre, Coventry, Monday 09 December 2024 to 14 December.

Director: Keith Railton

Jan Nightingale, Kelly Davidson, Paul Cribdon

A novel production of a Christmas favourite thrilled the audience.

A Christmas Carol is as seasonal as The Nutcracker is for ballet lovers, so it is tempting to expect same old, same old. The Criterion’s decision to perform this alternative version adapted by Piers Torday, with Fan Scrooge [Cathryn Bowler], Scrooge’s sister, as the protagonist was ambitious. Fan, the widow of Jacob Marley, is embittered that as a woman in Victorian England she gave up her wealth, freedom and name when she married. Her successful and harsh usury business is the only way she has survived.

The story has a unique twist in that it uses puppetry to help to tell the story. Whilst Rowan McDonnell is the ghost of Christmas past, puppeteer Pippa Church created puppets for the ghosts of Christmas present and future, cleverly manipulated by supporting cast members. The story had the accompanying narration by a cat [puppeteer Jan Nightingale] and two urchins, Ignorance [Paul Cribdon] and Want [Kelly Davidson].

The set builders, led by Mark Ward, produced a superb two level setting. This allowed characters to be able to look down on the action, and gave more space for minor scenes. It also cleverly allowed props to be wheeled on and off to create completely different locations. However there were a number of occasions when the cast member(s) was not in the right place for their spotlight.

Sally Greenmont, Morgan Blundell-Smith, Steve Corbert

The script did not allow the highly talented Cathryn to be anything other than a rather one dimensional angry misandrist, albeit often very funny, until after the third ghost had visited and been robustly rebuffed by brusque Fan. Only when the action fast-forwarded 175 years, to an even more future Christmas, was she able to show a range of emotions. Dean Sheridan, stalwart of several Criterion productions, took numerous parts. His best role was as the ghost Jacob Marley, encumbered by chains, who had summoned the Christmas ghosts to get his widow to change her behaviour, which she did indeed do.

It was then, in the last scene, that the play dragged and the script became rather preachy and self indulgent. However, Paul and Kelly’s final comments that they, Want and Ignorance, like the poor, will be always with us was the takeaway message that was perhaps lost in the moralising. That notwithstanding, this large cast did The Criterion proud with this thought-provoking version of a traditional Christmas favourite, and the closing rendition of O Holy Night was a moving and powerful conclusion.