A rail taste of luxury on The Northern Bell

Excited passengers from the Midlands who travelled on one of the world’s most luxurious trains last week raved over the new menus created by a chef who used to cook for Madonna.

Brian Clark, 51, has completely overhauled the meals on the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle since being appointed as Director of Food and Beverages just before Christmas.

And champagne-sipping businesswoman Sharon Noble-King said after a taking trip on the year’s first slap-up Spirit of Lunch journey: “I thought the food was good before.

“But the new à la carte menu is amazing – just out of this world. Everything was fab although the chocolate cheesecake really stood out.”

Delicious ... another course on the lunch menu

Sharon, from Coventry, who claims to be the train’s biggest fan, added: “I can’t wait for my next trip on the Belle to sample some more.”

Another passenger said: “The whole trip was amazing! First-class service, especially with our dietary needs – all the team were so attentive.”

Instead of a set menu, Brian has introduced a choice on food this year and it went down a treat on the Spirit of Lunch special train, which started from Coventry before picking up more passengers at Birmingham and Stafford.

One delighted passenger said: “The à la carte menu was a wonderful surprise, and they handled our requirements perfectly. Cocktails and food were fantastic and the atmosphere was wonderful. We’ll be back!”

What a dish ... Northern Belle food supremo with passenger Sharon Noble-King

Brian, who has worked in top restaurants and hotels around the world, admitted that preparing 200 meals in the train’s tiny galley kitchen while travelling at speeds of up to 70mph could be a challenge.

He said: “Of course, it is not easy. But our passengers demand the best and they deserve the best. So that is what I and my staff are determined to give them.”

The champagne flowed freely on Wednesday’s train with at least six of those on board celebrating birthdays, including two notching up their 80th.

Several couples were also marking wedding anniversaries, with one woman from Birmingham celebrating both her 58th wedding anniversary and her 78th birthday.

Mouth watering ... one of the lunch courses on the train's à la carte menu

And as a special treat, they were given a £100 voucher off their next trip on the train.

The Northern Belle will be back in the Midlands on Saturday, April 26, for a steam-hauled journey over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line.

This trip featured on Channel 5’s The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys programme when Hollywood star Bill Nighy raved over the Belle as “The Grand Dame of luxury travel”.

It is scheduled to depart Coventry station at 6.30am before picking up more passengers from Birmingham International at 6.45, Walsall at 7.30 and Stafford at 8.25.

Fares on the Northern Belle start at £365. For more information, see www.northernbelle.co.uk