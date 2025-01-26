'A sensuous exhibition' at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum

The Five Senses exhibition, showing work by 30 local artists and makers, runs from 21st Jan to 1st February at Floor One gallery at RAGM.

At a 'meet the artists' event on Saturday Deputy Mayor Cllr Barbara Brown asked many questions of the artists and hopes to work with them in her mayoral term. Chris Pegler (co-founder of the network and co-owner of Art at the Alex) points out the success of this network in supporting local artists. "Art at the Alex grew from this network, recognition of the talent and needs of local artists and makers. Its amazing to welcome visitors to our 5th exhibition".Taking the theme of senses some of the work captures emotional memories as well as celebrating conventional senses. There will be artist-stewards in the gallery throughout. So please come and visit and talk about the work on show. As you can see its stunning, with some very unusual work.