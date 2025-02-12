A wild discovery awaits at The Creature Cases: Operation Twycross Zoo

With half term just around the corner, Twycross Zoo is on the lookout for junior detectives to solve an exciting, zoo-wide mystery…

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 15th to 23rd February, the zoo is turning into a top-secret mission HQ where visitors can step into The Creature Cases: Operation Twycross Zoo – a brand new adventure inspired by the hit Netflix show!

Aspiring agents can put their abilities to the test at the CLADE Detective Training Camp, follow clues around the zoo and use their problem-solving skills to crack the mystery. Once they complete the mission, they’ll earn an official CLADE Training Graduation Certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that’s not all – while they’re on the case, visitors can come face-to-face with a real-life Sam Snow – Khumbu, Twycross Zoo’s very own snow leopard!

Khumbu the Snow Leopard

Offering amazing value, visitors pay for a day and visit FREE for 12 months. All activities are included in the price of a day ticket, keeping costs low for families this half term.

For more information and to book tickets please visit https://twycrosszoo.org/