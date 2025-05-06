Acoustic afternoons launched at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pair of talented Warwickshire musicians will bring a new rhythm to Sunday afternoons at one of the region’s best-loved hotels, as part of a new monthly residency designed to offer a relaxing treat for visitors.

Barton Hollow, made up of Kenilworth-based musicians Kate Hunter and Richard Costello, will be performing monthly Sunday afternoon sessions at the award-winning Mallory Court Hotel and Spa from Sunday, May 18.

The pair will bring their stripped-back acoustic sets to the venue once a month throughout the summer, with performances also scheduled for Sunday, June 22, Sunday, July 20, Sunday, August 17 and Sunday, September 21.

Music will begin at 2.45pm and continue through to 5pm, providing a perfect way for guests to enjoy Mallory Court’s renowned Sunday lunch followed by an afternoon of live acoustic music.

Barton Hollow

If the weather allows, performances will take place on the hotel’s elegant terrace overlooking the gardens.

Barton Hollow’s musical style is acoustic and atmospheric, with constantly-changing setlists featuring well-known songs from across the decades.

The band was formed in 2023 after the duo were invited to open the inaugural KENFEST festival in Kenilworth. The response to their performance was so positive that the duo decided to develop the project further and have since performed at a range of Warwickshire venues, private parties and celebrations.

The duo’s growing reputation has led to further high-profile bookings at major sporting and arts venues across the region.

After first performing at Mallory Court at an open day in 2023, they have become its official acoustic partner for all open days and events.

Richard Costello, guitarist and co-founder of Barton Hollow, said each performance is tailored to the mood and setting, offering a unique and personal experience for every audience.

He said: “We have played at Mallory Court in the past and have both visited several times over the years and absolutely love the atmosphere there.

“The building is beautiful, the grounds are stunning and it really lends itself to live music. We can’t wait to get started.

“These Sunday sessions are a chance for people to do something a little different – to enjoy a great Sunday lunch and then relax with live music in a beautiful setting. We’re really excited to be part of it and hope people come along and give it a try.”

Josefine Blomqvist, general manager at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, added: “We’re thrilled that Barton Hollow will be joining us once a month as part of our Acoustic Afternoons series.

“Richard and Kate’s music perfectly complements the relaxed and elegant atmosphere of Mallory Court, offering our guests something truly special to enjoy during their visit.

“These afternoons are all about slowing down, appreciating the setting, and enjoying quality time with great food and live music.”

The Acoustic Afternoons are open to all guests at Mallory Court and advance booking for lunch or afternoon tea is strongly recommended.