Afternoon Tea Week: The paw-fect way to enjoy sweet treats with the whole family

The Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club team ensure guests’ beloved pampered pooches don’t have to miss out when it comes to the family treat – and are catered for with a Doggy Afternoon Tea, comprising their very own doggy cupcake and doggy chino!

Doggy afternoon teas have been running at the hotel since 2022 and, at just £10, are proving very popular.

Beverley Haynes, hotel owner, said: “We noticed a huge increase in guests wanting to stay with their dogs for overnight stays. So we decided to offer these to attract locals to visit the hotel who wouldn’t necessarily come for an overnight stay.

“We have plenty of space which means dog owners don’t have to share an afternoon tea experience with non-dog owners, so the experience is nice and relaxed for both types of visitors.”

Afternoon tea originated in England in the mid-1840s, introduced by Anna, the 7th Duchess of Bedford. She felt a gap between lunch and the late evening meal and started having a light meal with tea and snacks in the afternoon, a custom she then shared with friends.

This social gathering quickly became fashionable among the upper classes but, as tea became more affordable, the custom spread to the middle classes in Britain and America.

The Afternoon Teas are served at Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club Thursday – Sunday between midday and 5pm. Advanced booking is required. Gluten- and Dairy-Free Afternoon Tea is also available and alcoholic drinks can be purchase separately.

Advance booking is required. Visit: https://thestratfordpark.co.uk/afternoon-tea/

About the hotel

The Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club is the perfect retreat from the stresses and strains of life – a haven of tranquillity located within the picturesque countryside of Shakespeare’s Stratford-Upon-Avon and on the doorstep to Warwick Castle, and a wealth of National Trust Properties.

Inside this elegant 14th-Century farmhouse, set in over 130 acres of rolling countryside, you’ll find an oasis of calm, comfort and warmth where you can unwind and relax whilst enjoying the highest standards of hospitality, comfort and service.

Whether relaxing in front of one of the many open fires in the comfortable lounges or dining rooms, or strolling in the scenic surroundings, you’ll be struck by the feeling that you have been welcomed into someone’s home.

More than just a business, The Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club is a testament to a family team with a vision for growth, longevity and excellence.

Established in 1992, it is the only family-owned hotel and golf course in Stratford-upon-Avon and has grown into a respected destination.

From the fairways of the 18-hole golf course to the warm welcome in the 32-bedroom boutique hotel, every aspect of The Stratford Park reflects a dedication to quality, improvement, and community.

Beverley Haynes and her team take pride in their ‘nothing is off the peg’ approach, ensuring that guests, members and residents always feel at home.

Their success is built on hard work, trust, resilience, and adaptability - key qualities that have allowed them to navigate challenges.

Whether through first-class golf facilities, elegant event spaces, or customer service, Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Course remains committed to delivering an unforgettable experience to all who walk through its doors.

Dining and Events

Visitors are welcome to enjoy an evening meal, Sunday Lunch or Afternoon Tea, served in the hotel’s Conservatory Bar or No.19 Restaurant or, weather permitting, al fresco on the patio overlooking the beautiful Warwickshire countryside. They can also be booked for private dinners.

The adjacent Meadow Barn events venue is popular for bespoke weddings, surrounded by a private arrival courtyard with fountain and terrace seating.

The Elizabethan Suite can comfortably seat up to 120 guests for a delicious meal by our resident Head Chef. It’s perfect for any occasion such as a wedding or any celebration.

Golf Course

The stunning 18-hole par 72 championship golf course has UGSA-specification greens and has been designed to test all standards. The par 3 17th signature hole deserves special mention, reached at 203 yards over water to an island green.

Members and visitors welcomed every day.

