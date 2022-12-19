Airline pilot and debut author donates free books to Lutterworth College to thank them for their help in bringing his book to print

Airline pilot and debut author Tom Elliott is donating free books to Lutterworth College to thank them for their help in bringing his book to print.

Debut author Tom Elliott, posting free books to his old schools

Last year Tom Elliott worked with the students at the college to provide feedback on the final draft of his novel 'Key Quest: Crossings'.

And 18 months later, in between his daytime job of flying passenger jets, Tom has now published his debut children's novel on Amazon and is using profits from the first 350 sales to donate copies to the schools who helped him and where he learned to read and write.

Advertisement

Tom wrote the very first version of his fantasy adventure novel when he was 12. When he was 17 he expanded it as part of his A-levels and in 2018 he printed it as a short booklet for his nephew, William. During lockdown, Tom took the opportunity to expand Key Quest into a full length fantasy novel for readers aged 10-13.