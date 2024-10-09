Alcester 'Business Development Day' returns this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A business networking club in Alcester are hosting their second ‘Business Development Day’ next month, with their aspiration to bring together over one-hundred businesses from across South Warwickshire.

The event taking place on Friday 11th October will feature exhibitor stands, keynote talks, skills sessions and opportunities for informal business networking.

The event at Minerva Mill Innovation Centre, a Victorian Grade II listed serviced office space in the heart of Alcester, returns following a successful Spring event which was originally designed to enhance business connections with the region.

The Alcester Business Club, established in 2023, provides local businesses from Alcester and the surrounding areas with the opportunity to extend their business network and work collaboratively. The club’s inaugural ‘Development Day’ in March 2024, featured exhibitors and open networking alongside training and skills sessions.

Minerva Mill’s Business Manager, Nick Irons said “We’re delighted with how well received the Alcester Business Club has been since we started last year. Our Spring Business Development Day exceeded all of our expectations and we are really looking forward to our Autumn event. It’s our hope that the Business Development Days will become a staple part of the Alcester calendar and will allow us to bring businesses together, help individuals to learn new skills, make new connections and grow their business. Everybody is welcome to join us, but it is essential that tickets are pre-booked in advance via our EventBrite page.”

Tickets for the event are FREE and can be accessed via the following link: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/abc-business-development-day-tickets-949010886107