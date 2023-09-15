Register
All Saints Parish Church in Leamington will host UK Artists' Exhibition 2023

By Grace NewmanContributor
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 12:18 BST
The exhibition will be open from Wednesday September 20 to Saturday September 30, 11am to 5pm.

The exhibition culminates in the much-anticipated annual prize-giving show where UK artists' members are recognised and celebrated for their contributions to the world of art.

A 'Meet the Artists' event is on Saturday September 23 from 2pm to 4pm with prize-giving at 3pm. Curator and artist Tammy Woodrow and painter Mo Enright will judge the show. Local musician and singer Abi Rowberry will entertain you while people browse the art and chat with the artists.

All Saints Church interiorAll Saints Church interior
All Saints Church said: "This event is not just for art connoisseurs; it's for everyone who seeks inspiration and a taste of the extraordinary.

"All art is for sale. Visitors to the exhibition may choose their favourite artwork in the 'People's Choice Prize' competition with a chance to win a voucher, kindly donated by Aubrey Allen, Leamington."

