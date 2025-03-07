An evening of Clairvoyance with Medium Steve Holbrook

Steve Holbrook

Don't miss this rollercoaster-ride of an evening, as Steve aims to prove there IS life after death, as he connects with loved ones who have passed.

Whatever your views on Clairvoyance, you will thoroughly enjoy this emotional and uplifting evening, as Steve connects with your loved ones. Tears and laughter abound as messages come through thick and fast, all with Steves comforting and sensitive delivery. Tickets £18* in advance on 01788 533719 or £21 on the door, doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. *small booking fee applies

The Benn Hall, Rugby, on Wednesday 19th March.