An evening of new arrangement of songs by The Kinks delighted the large audience

Vox Populi Choir

A new community choir made its debut performance in Holy Trinity Church performing songs by The Kinks. But these were not just any songs and any performance. They had been arranged by Harvey Brough in agreement and consultation with Ray Davies, lead singer of The Kinks and writer of many of the songs. Harvey was a leading light in the eponymous Harvey and the Wallbangers, the 1980s jazz vocal group.

The choir sang seven numbers from the album Arthur, a semi-autobiographical story of the Davies family. It is an evocation of the story of Britain, starting with “Victoria”, with the audience invited to join in the chorus. The Davies family lost an in-law in World War 1 and this was poignantly remembered in “Some Mother’s Son”. This was one of several pieces in which Cubbington C of E Primary School choir also sang. The addition of the children’s voices, directed by Lesley Mills, gave the piece an added tenderness.

Arther is a wonderful social history as it moved to the deprivations of World War 2, yet reflecting the determination of the time captured in “Mr Churchill Says”. A lighter and more optimistic note was heard in “Days”. Harvey sang “Waterloo Sunset”, which was a successful single for The Kinks, as a solo. His rich voice and the slower tempo captured the languid Thames, flowing endlessly towards the sea. “Shangri-La” portrayed the rise in post-war prosperity and materialism.

The choir, who intentionally dressed eccentrically, every member attired differently, had a wonderful enthusiasm and was clearly animated and thoroughly enjoying performing. They were supported marvellously by five members of The Orchestra of the Swan, all outstanding musicians. Claire Whitson was delightfully animated on the double bass.Kerry Beaumont, formerly musical director at several cathedrals, gave keyboard accompaniment on piano, harpsicord and electric keyboard.

After the interval the audience were treated to almost the whole of the album We are the Village Green Preservation Society. Ray Davies wrote this as a reflection of people and places that he knew as he was growing up, reminiscing on memories. Invited soloists Rick Leigh and Faith Waddell added strength to several pieces during this half. Particularly touching were personally recorded messages by Ray played between some of the songs.

“Walter”, with a repeated refrain of the name, pondered on the whereabouts and life of a former friend.Rick helped the song “Jonny Thunder” live up to its title. The musical accompaniment of “Last of the Steam Powered Trains” gave a rhythm of pistons driving wheels, contrasting with “Sitting by the Riverside”, whose gentleness was reminiscent of a palm court orchestra.

Although the children’s choir joined in several songs, they were particularly noticeable when singing “Phenomenal Cat” and “Wicked Annabelle”. Judging by their expressions, they clearly enjoyed singing the latter.

The audience quite rightly gave Harvey and the singers and musicians rapturous applause at the end for what was a wonderful evening’s entertainment. Vox Populi’s next performance will be on 12 July in Holy Trinity Church and there will undoubtedly be a high demand for tickets.The programme will include songs by Nina Simone, Johnny Cash and Randy Newman, accompanied by the Orchestra of the Swan and soloists Emily Dankworth and Kate Brook.

Vox Populi

Songs from Arthur and We are the Village Green Preservation Society

Performed at Holy Trinity Church, Leamington Spa, Saturday 05 April 2025.