An evening of Parisian flavoured music coming to Rugby
Swing from Paris are an all-string jazz quartet of violin, guitars and double bass, inspired by the music of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s: Artie Shaw, Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli and the master of tango Astor Piazzolla.
Known for their tight ensemble sound and virtuosic performances, the group brings a distinctive Parisian flair to vintage jazz and stylish swing. They have performed at major UK and European festivals including the renowned Django Reinhardt Festival in Samois-sur-Seine, and appearances range from BBC TV and radio to the French Embassy at Kensington Palace.
They will perform at Rugby's Macready Theatre on Thursday 23 October 2025. Tickets are available now at the theatre's website https://macreadytheatre.co.uk/