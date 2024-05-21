An Evening of Puccini - Bringing Italian Flair to Kenilworth
Warwick & Kenilworth Choral Society continue their celebratory 70th Anniversary season with their summer concert: An Evening of Puccini, featuring Messa di Gloria.
Join us for an evening of wonderful Puccini music, with Laura Bailie conducting, Michael Vincent Jones - Tenor, Tom Considine - Bass, and Colin Druce on organ and piano.
Saturday 29th June 7.30pm, St John's Church, 205 Warwick Road, Kenilworth CV8 1HY.
Tickets £15 (£5 students and under-18s) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/wkcs or on the door, Presto Music, Kenilworth Books, Warwick Books, and 07523 911428.