Another fantastic London to Brighton Veteran Car Run for the British Motor Museum!

Warm weather graced the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run, making for an incredible journey for the British Motor Museum participants.

This year’s famous RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run, took place on Sunday 3 November and four of the six pre-1905 British Motor Museum cars made it over the finish line. The Veteran Run has been running longer than any other motoring event in the world. It marks the historic day in 1896 when a group of pioneer motorists set out from London towards the seaside, in celebration of the ‘emancipation of the motor car’.

Despite the early start it was all smiles as the cars set off over the starting line at Hyde Park on the unseasonably warm and dry November morning. Amongst the participants in the British Motor Museum crew were actor, Simon Gregson who has played Steve McDonald on Coronation Street for over 30 years, Paul Cowland, known for the series Salvage Hunters: Classic Cars, and Mike Brewer, most famous for his many series of Wheeler Dealers.

Arriving in Brighton at the end of the 60-mile route, the first of the Museum cars to cross the finish line was the 1904 Thornycroft 20hp tourer, driven by Mike Brewer. The remaining Museum cars that made it home were a 1902 Albion A1 dog cart, a 1904 Rover 8hp (the oldest known Rover), and a 1904 Wolseley 6hp Phaeton which were driven by Museum members and guests. Sadly the 1899 Wolseley 3.5hp voiturette, affectionately known as OWL & the 1901 Wolseley 10hp tonneau were unable to make it to the finish line. OWL has participated in the famous London to Brighton Run a staggering 39 times now, so with a bit of TLC it is sure to be back to try again next year!

Looking ahead to next year, the Museum is delighted to announce that it will be collaborating with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) to offer 4 outstanding apprentices the chance to participate in the 2025 London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. Places on the Run are extremely hard to come by and the Museum is keen to use its unique position to share the history of the industry and inspire the next generation of automotive leaders, designers and experts. Working closely with member companies, SMMT acts as the voice of the motor industry, promoting its position to government, stakeholders and the media. This partnership between the two organisations will create a unique opportunity for apprentices to participate in a once-in-a lifetime experience. More details will be released at the SMMT Annual Dinner on 26 November.

Jeff Coope, Managing Director of the British Motor Museum, said, “What a fabulous weekend! These wonderful cars are more than a century old and are some of the rarest and finest models from our collection. It was a real treat to watch the cars and their drivers in action! We’re delighted to share this amazing experience with such an enthusiastic and appreciative group of people.”

To find out more about the British Motor Museum please visit the website at www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk. For more information on the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run please visit www.veterancarrun.com