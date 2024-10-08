Antiques and art

Lars Tharp and precious porcelain

Lars Tharp, Porcelain Expert on BBC Antiques Roadshow is coming to Rugby on Thursday 23rd October to present "The Gate of Heroes - The Story of Chinese Porcelain" an illustrated and entertaining talk at the Benn Hall at 7.30pm.

Throughout the 1600's and 1700's millions of beautiful Chinese porcelain vases, ornaments and dining sets were transported to Europe to adorn the homes of the super rich. These treasures,which we can view today in museums, palaces and stately homes, were brought by mountainous land through the "Gates of Heroes"and by ship across the oceans.

This is the story of these adventures told by a former Sotheby's Director and Auctioneer, Lars Tharp based on his BBC film "Treasures of Chinese Porcelain".

All are welcome. Tickets £8.00 on the door. Parking available at the Benn Hall. See www.the art societyrugby.org.uk