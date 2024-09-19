Apple juice sampling at Chedham's Yard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chedham’s Yard in Wellesbourne will be celebrating the apple harvest on Saturday 28th September when volunteer Philip Anderson presses apples with the help of an old turnip chopper.

Looking for a way to prepare the apples before they go into the press, he came across the turnip chopper amongst the hundreds of old tools left at the Victorian Yard by the Chedham family.

They were wheelwrights but also repaired farmers’ tools, some of which weren’t collected by their owners and simply heaped up. In the past, shepherds and farmers used turnip choppers to make the hard, sometimes frozen, turnips edible for young sheep during the winter.

Visitors will be able to sample the freshly prepared juice, and can bring their own apples too.

Philip Anderson with the old turnip chopper

Philip said: 'Last year, Brampley apples made a sharp-tasting drink, while Worcester Pearmains produced the sweetest, most delicious flavoured juice.'

He added: 'Using an old tool in this way is exactly what the Chedhams would have done. They kept everything in case it might one day come in useful. And now it has!'

The Yard opens 11am until 4pm (last entry 3pm). For more information, please see: www.chedhamsyard.org.uk