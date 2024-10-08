Art and Antiques - Lars Tharp

By Sandra Bevan
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2024
Lars Tharp, Antiques Roadshow expert is coming to Rugby on Thursday 23rd October to give a witty, illustrated talk, "The Gate of Heroes": The Story of Chinese Porcelain at the Benn Hall at 7.30pm.

Each year during the 1600's and 1700's millions of beautiful Chinese dinner services, vases and ornaments were transported from Jiangxi province in far off China, down river and across lake,mountains and oceans through the "Gate of Heroes" to the luxury homes of the super rich in Europe. 98% of the Chinese porcelain we see in the stately homes, palaces and museums in Europe today are testimony to an epic journey and monumental endeavour. Prize possessions for the rich created by the effort of millions! This is the story of those adventures told by former Sotheby's director and auctioneer, Lars Tharp, based on his BBC film "Treasures of Chinese Porcelain".

The talk is hosted by The Art Society Rugby, charity number 51745. All are welcome and tickets are available on the door - £8.00

For further details see www.theartsocietyrugby.org.uk

