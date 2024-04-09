Art in the Park announces community outreach programme focused on environmental awareness
and live on Freeview channel 276
Art in the Park is thrilled to announce the launch of its community outreach program focusing on environmental awareness. Following last year's successful theme of butterflies, this year, Art in the Park is dedicated to highlighting the importance of environmental stewardship through artistic expression with it's next workshop scheduled for May 4th at Morrisons in Leamington Spa.
The first workshop of the program kicked off last week at the Sydni Center in Leamington Spa, drawing a diverse group of participants to explore the intersection of art and environmentalism.
With the theme of environment, Art in the Park aims to inspire individuals to recognize the artistic potential in everyday items that often go unnoticed. Through this program, participants are encouraged to reimagine the ordinary and discover the beauty in the world around them. By fostering creativity and environmental consciousness, Art in the Park hopes to spark meaningful conversations and actions within the community.
Art in the Park invites individuals of all ages and backgrounds to join in the upcoming workshops and contribute to the collective effort of promoting environmental awareness through art. By engaging the community in this meaningful dialogue, Art in the Park aims to foster a greater sense of connection and responsibility towards our planet.
For more information about Art in the Park's community outreach program and upcoming workshops, please visit www.artinpark.co.uk or contact Kate Livingston at 07805062263.