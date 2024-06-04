Art In The Park returns for a vibrant celebration of community creativity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Art In The Park isn't just about showcasing artistic talent. It's about togetherness, supporting local creators and businesses. As a not-for-profit initiative, AITP relies heavily on the generosity and support of local businesses to make this event possible. We are proud to announce our lead sponsor for this year, Sofas and Stuff, whose commitment to community engagement aligns perfectly with the ethos of Art In The Park.

Art In The Park (AITP) is delighted to announce its much-anticipated return to Leamington Spa Jephsons Gardens for yet another year of local creativity. Scheduled for August 3rd & 4th, this annual event promises to be a celebration of creativity, community, and collaboration.

Local businesses like Sofas and Stuff play a crucial role in the success of our event. Their sponsorship enables us to offer free admission to attendees, ensuring that everyone in our community has the opportunity to experience the joy of art. Moreover, their support allows us to compensate participating artists fairly and invest in the infrastructure needed to make Art In The Park a memorable experience for all.

Festival Director Kate Livingston alongside Sofas and Stuff Showroom Manager, James Wooley

While we are grateful for the support of our lead sponsor, we recognize that there is always more we can do to ensure the continued success of Art In The Park. That's why we are reaching out to local businesses and individuals who share our passion for community, creativity, and culture. Whether through financial contributions, in-kind donations, or volunteering your time, there are countless ways to get involved and make a difference.

At the core of Art In The Park lies our strong dedication to community engagement and outreach. Our annual outreach programme is due to start very soon. These free activities will offer a wonderful chance for everyone to participate before the main event. Follow our socials or visit our website for more information