'After ten wonderful years, we say goodbye to our old art gallery in Rugby': Brand new home for Anna's business
But it’s a fresh new start for Anna Lorimer’s Art & Framing, which has relocated to a bright and beautiful space in Regent Street.
Anna said: “After ten wonderful years, we say goodbye to our old gallery on Henry Street, home to so many incredible memories.
"It’s been a space filled with inspiration, laughter, and a shared love for art.”
Customers are now welcome to check out the new gallery at 29 Regent Street.
"We’ve had so many wonderful years in the old gallery, but we’re absolutely loving the fresh look and extra space in our new gallery,” Anna said.
"Our opening day was an incredible success, and we couldn't have asked for a better start. A huge thank you to friends, family, and wonderful customers who came by to see the new gallery, it truly means the world to us.”
For more information, visit https://annalorimer.co.uk/
