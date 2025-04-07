'After ten wonderful years, we say goodbye to our old art gallery in Rugby': Brand new home for Anna's business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby business has closed its doors in Henry Street for the last time.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it’s a fresh new start for Anna Lorimer’s Art & Framing, which has relocated to a bright and beautiful space in Regent Street.

Anna said: “After ten wonderful years, we say goodbye to our old gallery on Henry Street, home to so many incredible memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a space filled with inspiration, laughter, and a shared love for art.”

Anna at the new gallery in Regent Street.

Customers are now welcome to check out the new gallery at 29 Regent Street.

"We’ve had so many wonderful years in the old gallery, but we’re absolutely loving the fresh look and extra space in our new gallery,” Anna said.

"Our opening day was an incredible success, and we couldn't have asked for a better start. A huge thank you to friends, family, and wonderful customers who came by to see the new gallery, it truly means the world to us.”

For more information, visit https://annalorimer.co.uk/