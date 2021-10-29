Gallery Photiq is hosting the public photography exhibition for Leamington PhotoFest 2021 between November 2 and December 4.

Amazing photos of Leamington and the Warwick district will be on display - and you can vote for your favourite.

The show features 50 images selected by the PhotoFest jury panel. Numerous awards and prizes will be given throughout the exhibition, including the People's Choice award where you can vote for your favourite.