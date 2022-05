Peggy Guggenheim

An art collector who changed the face of 20th century art will be the subject of a lecture in Leamington.

Alexandra Epps will speak about Peggy Guggenheim, the “poor little rich girl”, for the next Arts Society RLS's Lecture at the Royal Spa Centre on Wednesday June 1 - 11am start and repeated at 2pm.

Visitors are welcome but the Arts Society asks that you introduce yourself at the welcome desk.