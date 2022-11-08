Art display and sale will be taking place in Kineton in December

The event will take place at the village hall on Saturday December 3, 10am to 4pm, and is being organised by the members of Kineton Art Group to display paintings, drawings, sketches, jewellery, ceramics and other pieces these artists have been working on since the Covid pandemic.Now fully up and running again, Kineton Art Group’s membership is back to around 70.The organisers hope the artwork will make good Christmas presents for those visiting.Sarah Carroll of Kineton Art Group said: "Over 200 pieces of their original work as well as high quality greetings cards will be on sale, so there will be a wide selection of work to select from as lasting Christmas gifts or simply to enjoy on the day."To find out more about the group, visit their website at https://kinetonartgroup.com