Art for all as Attleborough puts on a Window Wanderland display

Attleborough will host the Covid-safe community art and wellbeing project from this Saturday, February 26 to March 15, open to anyone who wants to visit the area to view art displays in residents' windows.

Art will be on display from this weekend when a community on the outskirts of Nuneaton joins the list of places joining forces for a Window Wanderland event.

Winter Wanderland was set up as an initiative in 2015 and has been successful in communities around the world. Warwickshire County Council decided to trial the project in the tight-knit community as the area was highlighted as somewhere with higher-than-average health inequalities.

Funding from a Covid grant to support recovery, which includes supporting wellbeing, helped the residents' association to set up the scheme.

Cllr Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for adult social care and health said: “Helping to protect our wellbeing is important and community events like Window Wanderland are a great way to connect with your community while also using the event as a way to go outside and enjoy the benefits of exercising, which can help boost your mood.

“The aim of the project is to bring neighbourhoods together, reduce social isolation, and inspire creativity and we want to encourage communities across Warwickshire to try similar activities within their local area.”