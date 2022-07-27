Artwork created by Warwickshire refugees is on display in Rugby

Artwork created by refugees in Warwickshire is currently on display in Rugby.

The group put the work together by taking part in ‘Warwickshire Libraries Alive’ workshops, run by Warwickshire County Council Libraries.

The project worked with two groups of refugees housed in temporary hotel placements in the county and the artwork is currently being displayed in Rugby Library and Kenilworth Library until Friday August 5.

The project supported the groups to visit their local libraries by providing transport, putting on special events, and supporting them with signing-up for free as library members.

Cllr Andy Jenns, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “The Warwickshire Libraries Alive project aimed to engage with those who may not typically access the library services because of barriers they face in their everyday lives.

“Warwickshire Libraries are friendly and welcoming spaces, and our staff are happy to help anyone who is new or is considering exploring their local library.”