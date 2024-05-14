BBC News covers artist Tom Robottom: soon to feature at Art in the Park
A stunning mural created by Tom Robottom of Brinks Contemporary Arts has been unveiled opposite Shrubland Street Primary School, becoming a site to see for the local community. Covered by BBC News (Read Here), the mural has captured the attention of the community and beyond with its vibrant colors.
The mural, which is one of 20 located around the town, showcases Tom Robottom's unique artistic style and serves as a testament to the creativity and talent within Leamington Spa. The art nouveau-style piece, designed by Mr Robottom, depicts the face of a woman in a floral headdress, surrounded by autumn-like blooms.
Brinks Contemporary Arts will also be participating in the upcoming Art in the Park festival in Leamington Spa on August 3rd and 4th, 2024. Attendees of the festival will have the opportunity to experience the creativity of Brinks Contemporary Arts first-hand, along with the works of other local artists.
Art in the Park is the perfect platform for residents and visitors to discover and appreciate the wealth of artistic talent in the Midlands.
Don't miss the opportunity to experience the beauty of Tom Robottom's mural and discover the diverse artworks of Brinks Contemporary Arts at Art in the Park on August 3rd and 4th, 2024.