BBC News covers artist Tom Robottom: soon to feature at Art in the Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located on Shrubland Street in Leamington Spa, the mural has gained the attention of the community and the broader West Midlands. Tom's work will also be featured in this year's Art in the Park festival.

A stunning mural created by Tom Robottom of Brinks Contemporary Arts has been unveiled opposite Shrubland Street Primary School, becoming a site to see for the local community. Covered by BBC News (Read Here), the mural has captured the attention of the community and beyond with its vibrant colors.

The mural, which is one of 20 located around the town, showcases Tom Robottom's unique artistic style and serves as a testament to the creativity and talent within Leamington Spa. The art nouveau-style piece, designed by Mr Robottom, depicts the face of a woman in a floral headdress, surrounded by autumn-like blooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brinks Contemporary Arts will also be participating in the upcoming Art in the Park festival in Leamington Spa on August 3rd and 4th, 2024. Attendees of the festival will have the opportunity to experience the creativity of Brinks Contemporary Arts first-hand, along with the works of other local artists.

The Mural can be found on Shrubland Street opposite the Shrubland Street Primary School

Art in the Park is the perfect platform for residents and visitors to discover and appreciate the wealth of artistic talent in the Midlands.