Crick mother and daughter team up to create art for Ukrainian refugees

A creative mother and daughter from Crick have joined forces to help brighten people's lives.

Claire Hamer and daughter Annabella, seven, are selling their pictures on Facebook to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

Annabella has been busy painting and drawing while her mum presents and frames the pictures.

Annabella with her wonderful work.

Claire said: "It’s beautiful to see such acts of kindness and compassion from so many people in response to the conflict causing so much fear and sadness.

"People using whatever they can to make a difference, their prayers, thoughts, time, donations of belongings or money and their skills.

"We wanted to do the same and so far we are really pleased with the response."

Annabella said she has enjoyed being active in something others will benefit from.

The art is colourful and creative.

"We hope to raise as much money as we can," she said.

Winning bids will be announced on Sunday (March 13) and Claire is happy to package up and post items if bidders are not local.

All proceeds are going to the charity DEC-Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. To see the pictures, visit https://www.facebook.com/claire.hamer.127/posts/10159726955856113

This flower has had a lot of interest.

Own a piece of art and help refugees.