Entries now open for this year's Photo Show near Rugby

Entries are now open for this year's Photo Show in West Haddon.

The successful annual event is run by the village's own photographic club and this year's competition - the eighth show - will be held over the weekend of September 17-18, 10am-5pm, at All Saints’ Church, West Haddon (NN67AP)

The show is open to all photographers to enter images for free – and is free to attend.

Nick Plant, from the village's photography group, said: "Last year we received entries from lots of very local photographers (West Haddon, Spratton, Guilsborough, Watford, Daventry Crick, Northampton etc) but also from photographers as far afield as Rugby, Corby, Towcester, Market Harborough and Leicester.

"We displayed nearly 300 images and had 250 people visit the show over the two days."

Free admission each day Cakes, tea and coffee by local charities will be available.

Entries are free and open to all photographers - entries close on September 11.