Exhibition in Leamington salutes women from African and Caribbean communities

An exhibition, titled ‘Saluting our Sisters’, highlights the role black women from African and Caribbean communities have played in shaping our history. It is currently on display at All Saints' church until October 21, as part of Black History month.

The display, titled 'Saluting our Sisters', will be on at All Saints' church until October 28, as part of Black History month.

A spokesperon for the exhibition said: "Black women have been at the heart of social justice movements throughout history, courageously battling oppression and advocating for change. However, the momentous changes that they have made have frequently been either neglected or forgotten, or appropriated by others.

"This year‘s focus aims in a small way to address that by acknowledging and celebrating their achievements in many areas of society - literature, fashion, sport, science, medicine, entrepreneurship, the Church, politics and academia."

"All the individuals featured are truly inspirational in their respective fields, and all share similar characteristics of perseverance (often against all the odds), courage and defiance (some in the face of death threats, imprisonment and harassment) and a burning desire to enrich the lives of those who will follow them."

Opening times for the exhibition are: 11am - 4pm Tuesdays - Saturdays and church opening times on Sundays.

In addition to the exhibition, there will be videos of Coventry and Warwickshire, Eden Pentecostal Gospel Choirs, and a documentary ‘After the Flood: the Church, Slavery and Reconciliation’.