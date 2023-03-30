Find out what’s on for families over the Easter holidays at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum

This Easter’s programme of events is inspired by dogs

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum has a packed programme of doggy-inspired creative fun for the school Easter holidays.

These include arts and crafts workshops, family theatre shows and a special dog show where pet pooches can compete in a range of fun categories.

The programme starts on Saturday (April 1) with 'stay and play' sessions tailored for toddlers. The sessions run from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm, with places priced £2.50 per child.

On Monday (April 3), the whole family can do the downward dog and other poses at Animal Antics Family Yoga Play, with a session suitable for two-and-a-half to six-year-olds running from 10am to 10.45am, followed by a session suitable for seven to 12-year-olds running from 11am to 11.45am. Places cost £3 per child, accompanying adults free.

The Art Gallery and Museum also hosts one of its regular relaxed sessions on Monday from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, where visitors with sensory needs can explore the venue in a peaceful environment while enjoying creative activities.

Dog origami workshops takes place on Tuesday (April 4) from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm, where children can create a paper pooch (£2.50 per child), while on Wednesday (April 5) Rene the guide dog and owner Louise pay a visit to the venue at 11am to give a free talk on the vital work of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

On Thursday (April 6), children can play with clay at Clay Creations workshops running from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm (£2.50 per child), followed on Saturday April 8 by a double bill of family theatre performances.

Teddy's Birthday, suitable for six-year-olds and under, combines theatre, mime, puppetry and songs to tell the tale of Eddy the Teddy's birthday, when best friend Sammy Ragdoll's plans for surprise party spectacularly backfire.

The performance runs from 10am to 10.45am, with Dr Dolittle following hot on its heels at 11.30am. Suitable for five to ten-year-olds, the show follows the famous physician on an animal rescue mission to Africa which takes a turn when he becomes shipwrecked.

Tickets for each show cost £5.50 per child (accompanying adults free).

The following week, Pom-Pom Pets workshops take place on Wednesday April 12 from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm, where children can make pom-pom Easter bunnies and chicks (£2.50 per child), while on Friday April 14 youngsters can enter the third dimension at 3D Pen Drawing Workshops. Suitable for seven-year-olds and over, the workshops run from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm (£2.50 per child).

The Easter programme reaches its canine culmination on Saturday April 15, when you can bring your pet pooch along to the Percival Guildhouse Gardens to take part in a fun dog show, with prizes - sponsored by Asda and Pawprints Dog Rescue - on offer in a range of categories, including best trick, waggiest tail and the owner who looks most like their dog.

The event, which runs from 10am to 1pm, also includes a host of creative activities for all the family, and the chance to have you and your dog sketched by illustrator Katy Dynes.

Entry for the dog show costs £2 per category, with entrants encouraged to read the show's 'golden rules' at www.ragm.co.uk/dog-show to ensure high animal welfare standards can be maintained.

Phoebe Hilton, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's senior learning and engagement officer, said the inspiration for the dog-themed Easter programme came from the Art Gallery's current exhibition, David Remfry's We Think The World of You - People and Dogs Drawn Together, which celebrates the unique relationship between a dog and its owner.

"We're looking forward to welcoming visitors throughout the Easter holidays, with a wide range of creative activities suitable for children of all ages," Phoebe added.

"From family yoga to dog origami, theatre performances to the Art Gallery and Museum's first ever dog show, we're in for a busy fortnight of canine-inspired fun."

Places at workshops, performances and play sessions must be booked in advance by calling Rugby Visitor Centre on (01788) 533217 or online at www.ragm.co.uk/easterfun

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all activities.

