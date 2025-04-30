In pictures: Hotshots from Rugby photography club win awards for striking images

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 10:58 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 11:19 BST
Hotshots from Dunchurch Photography Society got in front of the lens at their annual awards evening.

The awards – presented by chairman Mark Ellis - celebrate the photographers’ most impressive contributions.

New members are welcome to join the club. They meet on a Wednesday evening in Southam Road, Dunchurch.

For more information about Dunchurch Photography Society, contact Warren Strickland on 07773 867549.

Award-winners from the night.

1. Photographic awards

Award-winners from the night. Photo: DPS

Award-winners from the night. Photo: DPS

Award-winners from the night. Photo: DPS

Award-winners from the night. Photo: DPS

Related topics:Rugby
