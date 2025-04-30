In pictures: Hotshots from Rugby photography club win awards for striking images

The awards – presented by chairman Mark Ellis - celebrate the photographers’ most impressive contributions.
New members are welcome to join the club. They meet on a Wednesday evening in Southam Road, Dunchurch.
For more information about Dunchurch Photography Society, contact Warren Strickland on 07773 867549.
