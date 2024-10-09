In pictures: Your chance to see award-winning photography at free exhibition in Rugby

Dunchurch Photographic Society is hosting its annual photographic print exhibition on Floor One until October 19.

Photographer Warren Stickland, said: “We were honoured to have the Deputy Mayor of Rugby Barbara Brown attend our opening night and present the winning image to our competition ‘An English Summer’, won by Simon Coates.”

The Rugby Advertiser has teamed up with the group to bring you a new monthly feature called ‘In the Frame’.

We’ll feature the latest, best pictures taken by members, who meet in Southam Road, Dunchurch.

Warren added: “We welcome you all to our season of guest speakers, expert advice and competitions.

“Our members have professional experience in all genres of photography that you may be interested in so please come along and ask questions, make new friends and above all enjoy the art that is photography."

For more information, contact Warren Strickland on 07773 867549.

1 . In the Frame Fielder In Full Flight. Photo: Simon Coates

2 . In the Frame Simon Coates was the winner of the competition with his cricket photograph. He is pictured with Dunchurch Photographic Society chairman Mark Ellis (left) and Rugby's Deputy Mayor Barbara Brown. Photo: DPS

3 . In the Frame Give Us a Lick. Photo: Warren Strickland