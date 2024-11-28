In the Frame: Rugby photographers share best shots for new feature

Lucie Green
Published 28th Nov 2024, 14:16 BST
The Rugby Advertiser has teamed up with Dunchurch Photographic Society to bring you a new monthly column. Which is your favourite image from December’s In the Frame feature?

New members are invited to join the club.

They meet on a Wednesday evening in Southam Road, Dunchurch.

Photographer Warren Strickland said: “We welcome you all to our season of guest speakers, expert advice and competitions.

“Our members have professional experience in all genres of photography that you may be interested in so please come along and ask questions, make new friends and above all enjoy the art that is photography."

For more information, contact Warren Strickland on 07773 867549.

'Napton Windmill'.

'Napton Windmill'. Photo: Greg Beeke

'These Rocks are Uncomfortable'.

'These Rocks are Uncomfortable'. Photo: Warren Strickland

Lighting The Way.

Lighting The Way. Photo: Karen Tillett

'Illumination in the Abyss'.

'Illumination in the Abyss'. Photo: Mike Smith

