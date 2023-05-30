Register
Kenilworth artists join forces to display the town's creative talent

The Kenilworth Artist group will be holding an exhibition as part of this year's Warwickshire Open Studios
By The Newsroom
Published 30th May 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:09 BST
Artwork by Kenilworth Artists' members Lindsey Attwood (main image), Chris Saunderson (top right) and Louise Hutton (bottom right).Artwork by Kenilworth Artists' members Lindsey Attwood (main image), Chris Saunderson (top right) and Louise Hutton (bottom right).
Artwork by Kenilworth Artists' members Lindsey Attwood (main image), Chris Saunderson (top right) and Louise Hutton (bottom right).

A collective of Kenilworth artists have joined forces this year to take part in the Warwickshire Open Studios event at St John’s Church on July 1-2.

The Kenilworth Artist group was founded in October 2018 with the aim of promoting and exhibiting the works, talent and the fantastic range of art being produced by creative people in Kenilworth.

Since the small seed of the idea was planted, the group has grown to 60 members strong and now has an established presence in the town.

The group says that it takes an inclusive approach – there is no membership fee – and they meet to share ideas and opportunities, working together (often in partnership with the Kenilworth Arts Festival team) to create exhibitions and events locally.

Jo Ricketts, who heads up the group, said: “As a group this will be our third Summer Art Weeks exhibition in the beautiful surroundings of St John's Church.

"Having 17 artists in one venue creates a real buzz between our members and makes it an ideal venue to visit, with our artists covering a wide range of work including painting, ceramics, collage, glass, photography, prints, cards and calligraphy there is truly something for every visitor to enjoy."

A spokesperson for the group added: "With one of the artists, Chris Saunderson, winning international acclaim there’s no surprise that previous visitors to the show have commented that the quality and range of the work on display was extremely impressive.

"Expect to be inspired by a variety of beautiful yet still affordable artworks in a plethora of formats from contemporary works to more traditional paintings of local landscapes. You’ll receive a friendly welcome, a cuppa and cake in the pop-up café, free parking, and a raffle with the proceeds going towards the church."

There is free parking within the car park of St John’s Church (in Warwick Road, postcode CV8 1HY) and opening times for the event are 10am until 5pm on the Saturday and 12 noon until 5pm on the Sunday.

Card payments will be accepted.

For further information about Kenilworth Artist group, visit their website at: https://www.warwickshireopenstudios.org/summer/2023/kenilworth-artists

