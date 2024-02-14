Leamington Studio Artists exhibition of children's art, entitled, 'Protest Art'
Asked to produce work in any medium about Peace, Climate Change and Ocean Pollution.
The children have created a beautifully eclectic mix of 2D and 3D pieces, under the guidance of the LSA members Lynne Gougeon and Andi Dunn, and Art Lab’s Libby Esler, and with the tireless support of their wonderful teaching staff, Ms Denny, Mrs Prager and Ms Mason.
The exhibition will be running from Wednesday 7th February to Saturday 3rd March (Wednesdays to Saturdays 10:30am to 3:30pm, and Sundays 11am to 3:30pm)
It is completely FREE.
Please visit the East Lodge Gallery and let us know your thoughts.
“I’m telling you there is hope. I have seen it, but it does not come from the governments or corporations. It comes from the people” – Greta Thunberg (COP25 2019).