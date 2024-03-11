Local gallery to open their first contemporary exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The phenomenal artists represented by Lambert Fine Art are selected across different disciplines. Ranging from street art to fine art painting and sculpture. There will be something for everyone to enjoy at this event.

Every day the gallery presents a mixture of 19th century to 21st century work. This will be the first time the gallery covers its walls exclusively in contemporary work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are astounding pieces by their artists which have yet to debut to the public. Everything displayed is exclusive, making this exhibition even more special.

Front view of Lambert Fine Art in Bell Court

Be the first to see these new pieces and come explore this exhibition on Monday 15th of April. The limited exhibition will only be open for two weeks so be sure to visit before it closes on Friday 26th of April.

This exhibition was created for the community. It represents a wide range of artists, including some painters who are local to the area.

Hamish Blakely is one of the many artists included in this upcoming show. Hamish Blakely is a very established local talent from Warwickshire. He is inspired by his wife to create delicate pieces that captivate his audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Francesca Currie is a local painter from Worcestershire. Francesca Currie (RBSA) brings a modern twist to still life oil painting that makes her work so memorable.

Another local artist is PJ Crook who is established in Cheltenham. P.J Crook (RA) creates fantastical fictitious compositions that pull the audience into a world of her own creation.

Other artists involved in this group show are Cathy Lewis (RA), Beata Orosz, Martyn Jones, Sickboy, Finn Stone, Justin Humphreys and Ed Elliot.

The dedication to curating a show to best represent these artists is very evident. Although the contemporary exhibition has been in the works for a while, the choice to be delicate and take time is why the final curation is breath-taking. Walking through the exhibition, you are able to see many stories upon the walls, each artist having their own space to share their narratives.

Advertisement

Advertisement