An extraordinary coming together of golf and great works of art is to be unleashed in Rugby next week.

At first sight, West Haddon-based artist Matt Landers is presenting a set of familiar images for his exhibition, The Art of Sport - The Masters Collection.

But look a little closer and the brilliance of his work is revealed.

For they combine the distinctive styles of great works of art with the faces of sporting greats – a fusion of masters old and new.

Artist Matt Landers with two of his masters over his shoulders... Tiger Woods on horseback and, over his left shoulder, Seve Ballesteros.

And there will be chance to see the results at the town’s art gallery and museum from April 5-22, the Floor One Gallery, with the official opening event taking place on Saturday, April 8, from noon to 4pm.

Matt grew up in West Hunsbury and studied fine art at the University of Northampton.

The exhibition will see him display large original oil paintings, alongside intricate detailed pencil drawings.

He has worked on the collection for a number of years and this will be the first time people will be able to see them in the flesh.

The Laughing Calf-alier... Matt's stunning piece capturing golf great Phil Mickelson in the manner of the famous Frans Hals original.

He said: “Having always combined my two passions, sport and art, I create artworks of sporting subject matter heavily influenced by the Dutch Masters of the golden age.

"My first love is the game of golf and that is reflected in this, my first solo exhibition.

"Having dedicated many years to both practices, I believe the skills running through both pursuits are far more closely linked than some may realise.