A team of budding florists from Moreton Morrell College are preparing to compete in a student competition at the prestigious Interflora World Cup in Manchester in September.

Led by Floristry tutor Jane Benefield, the team of five floristry students will showcase their skills at the Manchester Central Exhibition Complex on Saturday 9th September in a bid to be crowned Interflora's Student Team of the Year.

The Moreton Morrell florists - Hannah Beckley, Heather Marshall, Alexandra Bolton, Sarah Elismore and Suzy Randell - will compete against teams from four other colleges and will have just 50 minutes to create a huge worker bee - the symbol of Manchester - in flowers and foliage. Truly a task to test skills, creativity and innovation.

The Student Team Competition takes place on day three of the Interflora World Cup event, being held in the UK for the first time since its inception in 1972. The World Cup is a chance for elite florists from around the globe to show off their incredible talent and with the eyes of the floral world on Manchester in September, it is hoped that the Student Team Competition will truly inspire our next generation of florists.