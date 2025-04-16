National Trust home with renowned artwork collection in south Warwickshire will host series of talks on art and design

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A National Trust home with a renowned artwork collection in south Warwickshire will host a series of talks on art, design, and inspiration over the coming months.

Upton House, near Edgehill, has invited three art experts to speak at the talks this spring and summer.

Michele Waugh, of the National Trust, said: “As an art gallery in a country house that is home to the Bearsted Collection of world-renowned art and porcelain, and set amidst exquisite gardens, the sparkling talks offer a chance to immerse yourself in the fascinating stories of inspiration.”

The first of the events takes place on Friday, May 16 (6.30pm - 8pm) and is an exploration of the life and works of El Greco.

Expert Sian Walters will lead a talk on the life and works of El Greco, one of history’s most original and visionary painters.

Art historian Sian Walters will take a look at one of history’s most original and visionary painters.

Sian will delve into how El Greco’s later paintings reflected the socio-economic and religious climate of early 17th-century Toledo, where the artist lived.

The second event takes place on Thursday, June 12 (6.30pm - 8pm) and is a talk by assistant curator of European Decorative Arts at National Museums Scotland, Félix Zorzo.

Felix will speak about Sèvres porcelain, often considered one of Europe’s most refined and prestigious art forms.

The series of talks will take place at Upton House over the spring and summer.

The talk will highlight pieces from the collection at Upton House and explore the obsession with porcelain during the 18th century.

The final event takes place on Thursday, July 10 (6.30pm - 8pm) and is a talk by garden designer Lucy Bravington about her 15-year career.

Lucy will share the inspirations behind her award-winning gardens and talk about how she was influenced by designers like Piet Oudolf.