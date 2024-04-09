Original sketches by cartoonists up for auction
There is the opportunity to acquire some original sketches by cartoonists from the 1920s and 1930s at the auction on the 16th April at local auctioneers, Griffin’s of Warwick
One of the artists whose original work is up for auction is that of Hertfordshire born Tom Cottrell (1890-1969). The small range of pen and ink original cartoon illustrations by Cottrell, include works titled “ Isn’t it wonderful, Harold. Just like the trains. Whistles just before you get to the next station! “ and “ Quick! – Follow that car! “ one of which is featured here.
Another interesting lot is work by members of a London based club ‘The Johnsonian Luncheon & Social Club’ with a very interesting sketch and autograph book with cartoons, sketches, drawings and writings from Will Farrow, Samuel Johnson, Murdock Simpson, Dic Brook, H. G. Wolfe, Corny etc