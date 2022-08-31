Over 100 artists will create original piece inspired by Leamington's Jephson Gardens

Over 100 artists will descend on Leamington's Jephson Gardens this weekend for an open air art event.Starting at 9am on Sunday September 4, artists will have up to six hours to produce an original piece of 2D or 3D art before the3pm deadline, inspired by their surroundings.There will be a number of prizes up for grabs during the second Warwickshire Open Studios (WOS) Plein Air Art Event - and all pieces will then be displayed in a pop-up exhibition at The Glasshouse.A spokesperson for the event said: "Last year’s event resulted in a fantastic selection of work that captured the beauty of the parks, using materials such as paints, pastel and pencil as well as wire, felt, print, photography, glass and even leaves and twigs."Thanks to a Council Community Grant from the Royal Leamington Spa Town Council, family creative workshops will be running in The Classroom starting at 11am. Families can book onto a session one of the sessions starting at 11am, 12pm,1pm and 2pm."Each child will get the chance to produce their own print inspired by the nature around them – trees, leaves, flowers, nature etc. They will get to take a print home but their printing block will also be used to produce a collaborative piece to display as part of theexhibition. All visitors are warmly encouraged to watch the artists at work on their pieces and gain some insight into the techniques used."For more details, visit www.warwickshireopenstudios.org/plein-air-competition