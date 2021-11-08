Over 400,000 jigsaw pieces have been assembled to form 600 completed pictures for a display in Leamington

Over 400,000 jigsaw pieces have been assembled for an exhibition and sale of jigsaws to raise money for the national children’s charity, Action for Children.

Over 400,000 jigsaw pieces have been assembled for an exhibition and sale of jigsaws to raise money for the national children’s charity, Action for Children.

Over the last few months members of Dale Street Methodist Church and their friends have been completing the jigsaws and more than 600 completed puzzles will be on display. The pictures range from landscapes to cartoons and old masters to contemporary images.

There are simple puzzles for children and 3,000-piece challenges. The jigsaws will be available for purchase.

The exhibition will be open from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturday November 13 at Dale Street Methodist Church, Leamington.

Entry will cost £2 and will include a voucher off the purchase of a puzzle. There will be tea, coffee and cake available during the day.