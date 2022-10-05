Rugby Open returns to put artistic talent in the spotlight

The Rugby Open returns to Rugby Art Gallery and Museum in December.

The Open returns to Rugby Art Gallery and Museum in December, showcasing the best work from artists based in Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Coventry.

Submissions can be from across the arts, including painting, drawing, print, photography, textiles, ceramics, jewellery and sculpture.

Selected works feature in the Rugby Open 2022 exhibition, which runs from December 3 to February 4.

This year's judging panel includes Ceri Lewis, curator at the Tate and National Galleries Scotland, and David Remfry, director of drawing at the Royal Academy of Arts.

The overall winner of the Open receives £1,000 and an exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's Floor One Gallery.

Other prizes include £250 for the winner of the Rugby Youth Open and £150 for the winner of the 'people's choice' award.

Submissions for both the Rugby Open and the Rugby Youth Open (for artists aged 14 to 19-years-old) have now opened and must be received by Wednesday November 23.

Katie Boyce, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's senior exhibitions and programming officer, said the Rugby Open was a great opportunity for up-and-coming artists to exhibit work in a professional gallery.

"The Open celebrates the wealth of artistic talent in Rugby and surrounding counties, showcasing the work of established artists and encouraging emerging talent to take the step into a professional gallery setting," Katie added.

"It's a real coup to have Ceri and David on the judging panel for this year's exhibition, and we're looking forward to receiving a bumper crop of submissions."

Submissions to the Rugby Open 2022 can be made online at www.ragm.co.uk/rugby-open-2022

Cllr Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "The quality and diversity of works featured in the Rugby Open never fails to impress, and after the pandemic forced the exhibition online in 2020 and led to last year's Open being cancelled, we're looking forward to welcoming it back to Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

"I'd encourage all artists to submit works for this year's exhibition before the deadline."