Search begins for top artists to showcase their works in the Rugby Open 23 exhibition

The exhibition will run from Saturday November 25 to Saturday February 3.

Artists from across Rugby and beyond can enter the Rugby Open 2023.

The search has started for top contemporary artists to showcase their works in the Rugby Open 23 exhibition.

Artists have been invited to submit pieces for consideration for the Open, with the overall winner receiving £1,000 and the chance to stage a solo exhibition in Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's Floor One Gallery.

Artists based in Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Coventry can enter the Open, with submissions accepted from across the arts - including painting, drawing, print, photography, textiles, ceramics, jewellery and sculpture.

The exhibition also incorporates the Rugby Youth Open, for artists aged 14 to 19-years-old, with the winner picking up £250.

Katie Boyce, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's senior exhibitions and programming officer, said: "The Open offers a rare opportunity for emerging artists to present works alongside pieces from established artists in a professional gallery setting.

"We're now welcoming submissions from across Rugby and surrounding counties, and we're looking forward to discovering new talent and sharing it with a wider audience."

Submissions for the Rugby Open 23 must be received by 5pm on Monday November 13.

Artists can enter the Open online, though pieces must be delivered in person to the Art Gallery and Museum.

For full terms and conditions, and to enter, visit www.ragm.co.uk/Open23