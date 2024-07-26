The Great Outdoors inspires asylum seekers' exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Great Outdoors is the inspiration behind a new exhibition by asylum seekers in Rugby.

This has come about thanks to a partnership between Rugby Art Gallery and Museum and the asylum seekers currently staying in the Rugby borough.

The exhibition in the venue's community space showcases the work of women who took part in the outreach programme, led by artist Emma Barford.

Emma visited the hotel where the asylum seekers have been accommodated while waiting for asylum applications to be processed.

The Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Simon Ward, with artist Emma Barford at the display of artworks created by asylum seekers currently staying in the borough. (Photo: Rugby Borough Council).

During the weekly workshops, Emma and the hotel's guests explored the great outdoors and created artworks inspired by nature via a number of techniques, including collage, cyanotype photography and painting.

A selection of pieces created during the project was unveiled at the venue's community space on Monday (July 22) by the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Simon Ward, and artist Emma.

Emma said: "For five weeks, I had the privilege of producing artwork with some truly inspirational women."There were lots of smiles, chatting and laughter as we created, a feeling of pride and gratefulness for the opportunity, but above all the act of making provided an overwhelming sense of togetherness."

The women who took part in the project said: "Coming from diverse backgrounds, we each have unique stories and journeys, but we share a common goal of seeking safety and new beginnings.

"Through the workshops, we explored various art forms and found a space to express our emotions, cultures and experiences.

"This opportunity not only allowed us to learn new skills but also helped us build a supportive community where we could connect and heal through creativity."

And the hotel's activities co-ordinator thanked Rugby Art Gallery and Museum for delivering the project, adding: "The impact you have made on these ladies is profound and lasting.

"Many of them had forgotten their capabilities due to their circumstances, but you provided a safe space for them to rediscover and express themselves."

The exhibition runs at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum until Sunday August 18.

Cllr Ward said: "Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's learning and engagement team works throughout our communities to engage new audiences with art, from the Good Times project for residents living with dementia to the 'relaxed hour' initiative, where the venue worked with the Rugby Autism Network to offer youngsters on the autism spectrum the chance to explore the art gallery and museum in a calm, quiet environment.

"The workshops for asylum seekers brought a host of benefits for the participants, from improving mental health and boosting self-confidence to learning new artistic skills to share with family and friends.

"In turn, we can all learn from each other's cultures and perspectives of the world around us.

"I was delighted to meet Emma and find out more about the project, and encourage everyone to pay a visit to the exhibition before it closes."